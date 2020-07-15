SPOILER ALERT: This article contains SPOILERS for Season TWO… Yes, TWO… of ‘Stargirl’, so if you don’t want to know any more, turn back now.

There are still four more episodes of ‘Stargirl’ Season 1, but this story is just getting started. In fact, Neil Jackson, who portrays the show’s Big Bad, Jordan Mahkent/Icicle, believes that some of the characters featured on the show could potentially spin-off into their own shows. He also let slip a little tidbit about a figure that has only appeared for fleeting moments up ’til now. A certain undead muscle monster will get a LOT more screen time coming up.

As Jackson told Collider:

“But there’s also huge potential for spin-offs from Stargirl. Within the Justice Society, there are all of these incredible heroes that dance all the way through the DC Universe. It’s the same with the Injustice Society. When Geoff was first pitching the show to me and he told me that Solomon Grundy was going to be part of the show, I did a little jump for joy because Solomon Grundy is just an amazing character. He’s this Hulk-like zombie that is so fun in our show. He really comes into his own, towards the end of the series, and in Season 2, he’s going to be a bigger part of the show. There are so many characters and so many stories that they can spin-off from this that we can form our own universe, which will be the Stargirl-verse.”

Jackson also stated that he didn’t think that ‘Stargirl’ would become a part of the Arrowverse, despite its move to The CW. It was already clearly established that ‘Stargirl’ takes place on a parallel Earth, but following “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the Arrowverse heroes could no longer detect the existence of a multiverse. Certain story elements already shown on ‘Stargirl’ have further made it unlikely that their continuities could be combined.

Are you looking forward to seeing more Solomon Grundy?