Netflix is developing an anime series based on Ubisoft’s hit game franchise ‘Splinter Cell’, based on a concept by Tom Clancy. Derek Kolstad will write and serve as executive producer. Kolstad created the ‘John Wick’ film franchise, having written the screenplays for the first two movies, and co-writing the third. Reportedly, Netflix has already committed to two seasons, for a total of 16 episodes.

Alongside ‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Splinter Cell’ has become one of Ubisoft’s top game franchises, having sold over 31 million copies on various platforms. The main character is a secret agent named Sam Fisher, who works for the shadowy “Third Echelon.” There have been seven games in the franchise, with the last, ‘Splinter Cell: Blacklist’ having been released in 2013. There has been talk of a new game being developed, but nothing official has been announced.

Thanks to the popularity of the games, a series of novels have also been released to tie-in to each installment of the game. Even though the game is based on an idea by bestselling author Tom Clancy, the ‘Splinter Cell’ novels are credited to David Michaels, which is a pseudonym for various ghostwriters. Like the games, the last novel was published in 2013.

A live-action film adaptation has been in the works for years, having been first announced in 2005. At one point, Tom Hardy was attached to star as Sam Fisher, and Doug Liman was set to direct. Liman walked away in April, but as of 2017, Hardy was still said to be attached, but there has been no news since then.

Kolstad has some TV credits to his name. He co-created the new Quibi series ‘Die Hart’ starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta, and worked on Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

Ubisoft is already behind another video game-inspired show on streaming– Apple TV+’s comedy ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’. However, that game is fictional.

Are you a fan of ‘Splinter Cell’? How do you think it will look as an anime?

Source: Variety