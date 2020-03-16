A new generation of heroes is coming to The CW and they will be led by Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), better known as ‘Stargirl’. The new trailer for the series sheds a bit more light on the show. Courtney is the step-daughter of Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), who turns out to have been Stripesy, the sidekick to hero Starman, and the current possessor of his Cosmic Staff, following the deaths of the entire Justice Society of America.

Joel McHale appears as Pat’s former mentor Starman/Sylvester Pemberton, along with Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman/Rex Tyler, Brian Stapf as Wildcat/Ted Grant, and Henry Thomas as Doctor Mid-Nite/Charles McNider. The Justice Society also appears to include Doctor Fate/Kent Nelson, The Flash/Jay Garrick, Green Lantern/Alan Scott, Hawkgirl/Shiera Sanders, Hawkman/Carter Hall, Johnny Thunder & his Thunderbolt, and The Sandman/Wesley Dodds.

Now, in the new trailer, fans get a quick glimpse at their villains in the Injustice Society — Neil Hopkins as Sportsmaster/Lawrence Crock, Nelson Lee as The Dragon King, Joy Osmanski as The Tigress/Paula Brooks, as well as Solomon Grundy and Icicle.

The trailer also gives a better look at Pat’s giant mecha, S.T.R.I.P.E.

Check out the new clip below:

The cast also includes Amy Smart as Courtney’s mother and Pat’s new bride, Barbara, and Trae Romano as Pat’s son, Mike. Also, set to appear in the first season are Meg Delacy as Shiv/Cindy Burman, the daughter of the Dragon King; Eric Goins as The Gambler/Steven Sharpe; Hina Khan as Anaya Bowin, who is either a feminized version of The Fiddler or his successor, known in the comics as Virtuoso; and Joe Knezevich as The Wizard/William Zarick.

The cast also includes Christopher James Baker, Cameron Gellman, Neil Jackson, Yvette Monreal, Hunter Sansone, Jake Austin Walker, and Anjelika Washington. Some of them will be part of the new Justice Society, which will include new versions of Hourman, Doctor Midnight (most likely Washington), and Wildcat (most likely Monreal).

Based on the DC characters created by Geoff Johns, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

The creator of the Stargirl character, Geoff Johns acts as co-showrunner, with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar). Both also serve as executive producers, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

‘Stargirl’ was established as NOT taking place in the same universe as the existing CW “Arrowverse” shows.

The first episode of ‘Stargirl’ will be available on DC Universe on May 11 and will air on The CW on May 12, at 9 pm EST. It will also be free to stream on TheCW.com and The CW app.