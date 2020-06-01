Last year, Henry Cavill declared that he wasn’t finished with the role of Superman, the Man of Steel, in Warner Brothers’ live-action theatrical franchise based on the superheroes of DC Comics. This news comes shortly after the reveal that HBO Max would finally “Release the Snyder Cut” of the box-office disappointment ‘Justice League’, in which Cavill starred, following ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V Superman’. A stunt double stood in for Cavill for a cameo in last year’s ‘Shazam!’, fuelling rumors that Cavill would not be seen in the famous red and blue suit again.

But it is now being reported that Cavill is in active talks to reprise the role, but oddly, it won’t be in another solo picture or even another ‘Justice League’. As Deadline reports, the plan moving forward is for Cavill’s Superman to return in supporting roles in movies focusing on other DC characters, in a role that is compared to Disney/Marvel Studios’ handling of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. (In that case, Disney/Marvel cannot legally make a solo ‘Hulk’ movie, but are free to use the character in other films, like the ‘Avengers’ flicks and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’.)

Further, Superman won’t be in ‘The Suicide Squad’ or ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, which are already completed. He is also not expected to be in ‘The Batman’, but that may be because that movie may end up not being connected to the existing DC shared universe.

WB has in development ‘Aquaman 2’, ‘Shazam! 2’, ‘Black Adam’, ‘The Flash’, and ‘New Gods’ plus a potential horror spin-off ‘The Trench’ focusing on the flesh-eating monsters from ‘Aquaman’, ‘Amazons’ featuring Wonder Woman’s people, and a potential ‘Justice Society’ movie that may spin-off from ‘Black Adam’. And while it’s not carved in stone (or molded from clay), a third ‘Wonder Woman’ movie is expected.

A ‘Green Lantern Corps’ film has been in development for years now, but it looks as though that concept will make its home on television instead, courtesy of HBO Max.

At one point, it was buzzed that WB planned to release a ‘Supergirl’ movie to replace the ‘Superman’ series, but there hasn’t been any news on that in a while.

With his reportedly reduced role, it’s unclear whether any of Cavill’s DCEU co-stars will return. That includes Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha (MARTHA!!!) Kent, Laurence Fishburn as Perry White, and (*groan*) Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.

Are you excited at the thought of Henry Cavill returning as Superman? What movies would you like to see him in?