Warner Brothers has shuffled its DC Comics slate of movies, with ‘The Batman’ moving from June 25, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2021, after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic shut down its production. In a startling move, ‘The Flash’, which hasn’t begun production, has been moved up from July 4, 2022, to June 3, 2022. ‘Shazam! 2’ has been pushed back from April 1, 2022, to November 4, 2022. Earlier, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was delayed from June 5 to August 13 of this year, but that date is somewhat in question, as there still is no vaccine for the coronavirus.

Now that all of that is out of the way, let’s address the big red elephant in the room– ‘The Flash’ and its star Ezra Miller. Two weeks ago, a short video surfaced online, in which it appeared that Miller choked a female fan at a bar in Iceland, forcing her to the ground. Miller is reportedly in Iceland filming ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, also for Warner Brothers. Despite the release of the video, it doesn’t seem that the woman in the video has pressed charges or filed a lawsuit. Local authorities have said that Miller is not being investigated.

Even so, there have been RUMORS that Warner Brothers was cutting Miller loose from both ‘The Flash’ and the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise. But the fact that WB still has ‘The Flash’ on the calendar and has even moved it forward, indicates that things are progressing as was the case prior to the video surfacing. Of course, that won’t necessarily save Miller or this movie from the court of public opinion as many folks have already expressed outrage and there are petitions urging WB to drop him out there.

Andy Muschietti (‘It’ Chapters 1 and 2) is set to direct, and reportedly the script incorporates elements from the comic book story ‘Flashpoint’.

‘Shazam! 2’ will be directed by David F. Sandberg, with a script by Henry Gayden, both of whom are returning from the first movie. Zachary Levi is expected to return in the titular role– a magically charged adult alter ego of a teenage boy, Billy Batson, played by Asher Angel in the first movie. It’s unclear if the youthful cast will return or if they will have grown too big by the time the sequel starts filming.

Source: EW