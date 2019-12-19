Netflix has high hopes for ‘The Witcher’, its new fantasy series which stars Henry Cavill in the lead as Geralt of Rivia. And while Cavill threw himself into this role, working out to become even buffer than he was before, there is still one role that he is most identified with– that of Superman from Warner Brothers’ DC film universe. Cavill has been very up-front in that he intends to return as the Man of Steel in future movies, and he assures that his role on ‘The Witcher’ won’t prevent that.

Speaking to Radio Times and other news outlets, Cavill stated:

“You’ve got to keep in mind that regardless of what movies I’ll be doing over the next few years, you can fit two projects into one year.”

When asked if there was still “hope” of seeing him return as Superman, he referenced the meaning behind the sigil on his costume, saying:

“I mean, that’s what it stands for, right?”

Cavill portrayed Superman/Clark Kent in ‘Man of Steel’ (2013), ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016), and ‘Justice League’ (2017). He declined to film a cameo for ‘Shazam!’ so the Kryptonian was “played” by Zachary Levi’s body double, Ryan Handley, and shot from the neck down. This added to the belief that Cavill was done with DC, just like his co-star Ben Affleck, who walked away from the role of Batman after the movies he was in underperformed.

For the time being, Cavill is committed to ‘The Witcher’, telling reporters:

“This is very much my kind of thing, and a dream job to have. I ended up falling in love with the books after the games, and after I had my first conversation with [showrunner] Lauren Schmidt Hissrich… I hear Netflix has picked it up, and so I called my agents, and said, ‘Guys, this is really, really important to me. I want to make sure that I at least get in the door. Obviously you can’t get me the role just by a conversation, but get me in the door so that I can at least speak to the right people and express my love for this and my passion for this.’”

Hissrich added:

“You don’t cast someone just because they’re a huge fan of the material. So I met a bunch of other people, and realised very quickly that I couldn’t get Henry’s voice out of my head. And we invited him back, and he was willing to audition for it, which is very rare for an actor of his calibre to sit and read. And I’m so glad that he did.”

The wait is almost over! The first season of ‘The Witcher’ arrives TOMORROW, December 20. There will be eight episodes, and Netflix has already ordered a second season.