The CW and parent company Warner Brothers slammed fans with repeated shocks in the finale of the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths” including a few surprises that no one was expecting, like Ezra Miller‘s cameo as the cinematic Barry Allen/The Flash, and a brief clip toward the end revealing the first glimpse of the upcoming ‘Green Lantern’ TV series (above). At the end of October, HBO Max announced plans for “a Green Lantern-inspired project,” but that could mean a number of things. We now know that HBO is delivering an actual ‘Green Lantern’ TV show, produced by Greg Berlanti, the mastermind behind The CW’s Arrowverse.

Even though HBO Max’s head of original programming, Sarah Aubrey says that the streaming service is only in the “early stages of talking to him about,” the fact that a preview was included on this episode of ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ would indicate that this show will arrive sooner rather than later. HBO Max itself launches in the spring of this year.

Aubrey revealed that this series “will span several decades and focus on the origin stories of two major Green Lanterns on Earth” as well one in space, “going into the Sinestro story.”

Unfortunately, that’s all that was revealed, but there’s a lot that can be speculated based only on these nuggets.

The first major assumption is that the ‘Green Lantern Corps’ movie that has been in the planning stages for years now is most likely off. That’s not 100% a given, considering that Miller’s cameo indicates that Warner Brothers plans to continue showcasing its characters in both films and TV. But this description of the TV show sounds very much like what we have been led to believe that ‘GLC’ would be about, including the focus on two Earth GLs, Hal Jordan and John Stewart. (Aubrey didn’t specify which Earth GLs would be showcased.)

Then there is the 2011 box office disaster that was the ‘Green Lantern’ movie, an embarrassment that Warner Brothers has been dancing around ever since. That’s why there hasn’t been a Green Lantern in the movies yet. WB has been worried that the 2011 bomb is still too fresh in the public’s minds. That’s also why the studio intended to make ‘GLC’ a team pic, to further differentiate it from ‘Green Lantern’, which mainly focused on just Hal Jordan (played by Ryan Reynolds).

Mark Strong, who recently played another DC supervillain, Dr. Sivana in ‘Shazam!’, portrayed Sinestro in that movie. The film depicted him as Jordan’s mentor in the GLC who was then corrupted, which– had the film been successful enough to warrant sequels– would have led to his road to villainy. Once again, it’s unlikely that another movie would have used Sinestro, because to do so would have reminded people too much of the first.

Even though HBO Max is about to launch, it’s unlikely that ‘Green Lantern’ will appear anytime soon. But check back for updates as they arrive.

Are you excited to see a live-action ‘Green Lantern’ movie? Or would you rather see the concept back on the big screen?

Source: The Wrap