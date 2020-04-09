RUMOR MILL: This information is strictly RUMOR for now, so take this with a grain of salt.

The DC Universe-based movie ‘Black Adam’ is scheduled to be released next December, but with the world of entertainment shut down for the time being (along with everything else), it remains to be seen if it can get made by then. Dwayne Johnson will star as the titular character, with his ‘Jungle Cruise’ director, Jaume Collet-Serra, helming. Adam Sztykiel, who penned Johnson’s movie ‘Rampage’, penned the screenplay.

In the comics, Black Adam was the first hero to wield the powers of Shazam, but he was corrupted by them, and he was banished. Previous plans were for him to appear in ‘Shazam!’, but it was decided that he should have his own movie to better establish him. (Plus, Johnson is one of the biggest box office draws on the planet and probably wanted his own movie, versus playing second fiddle to Zachary Levi.)

It has long been rumored that ‘Black Adam’ will include the Justice Society, but now comes word that Sztykiel’s script also includes another DC character, Adrianna Tomaz, a character that has a deep connection to Black Adam in the comics, who gained her own super identity as Isis. Reportedly, in the movie, she will have a son named Aziz, who is abrasive and doesn’t have any friends. Reportedly, in the movie, Black Adam will be awaking after a centuries-long slumber, and he will bond with Aziz, because they are both “fish out of water” types.

In the 1970s, Joanna Cameron starred in the ‘Isis’ portion of the #1 series ‘The Shazam!/Isis Hour’, produced by Filmation. Cameron played Andrea Thomas, a high school science teacher, who possessed a mystic amulet that allowed her to control the weather (among other things) by reciting rhyming verses. The character later appeared in animated form on the Filmation cartoon ‘Freedom Force’.

In 2006, DC introduced its own Isis. Co-created by Geoff Johns, Greg Rucka, Mark Waid, and Grant Morrison, this version was named Adrianna Tomaz, which is similar to “Andrea Thomas,” but just different enough.

DC’s Adrianna was an Egyptian woman that had been enslaved by the criminal organization Intergang, but was freed by Black Adam who fell in love with her, gifting her with the Amulet of Isis, which gave Adrianna similar powers to those used by Filmation’s Isis. Adam and Isis married, and Adam even shared some of his power with her dying brother Amon, who then went by the name Osiris. Because of Isis’ open heart and loving ways, Black Adam turned his back on his selfishness and attempted to make the world a better place. However, he overstepped at times and came into conflict with the Justice Society among others.

Eventually, in a poorly-written conclusion, Isis was killed in battle and with her dying breath, completely changed everything about her personality, telling Adam to forget all that she taught him about kindness and love and to murder his enemies including those that were responsible for her death. She has been revived a few times since, but never redeemed from this terrible event.

A version of the comic book Isis sort of appeared on ‘Smallville’ in a 2010 episode in which Erica Durance’s Lois Lane became possessed by the spirit of the goddess. Tala Ashe portrays a different take on ‘Legends of Tomorrow’. Her character is named Zari Adrianna Tomaz and goes by “Zari.”

Unfortunately, the name “Isis” is off-limits these days, thanks to the terrorist group of the same name.

It was not mentioned that Adrianna would gain powers in the ‘Black Adam’ movie, so she may be a mortal love interest. Even so, she could have a strong influence on the lead character, if her story resembles the one from the comics.

As for the Justice Society, the script reportedly includes Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. In the comics, Atom Smasher actually quit the JSA to help Black Adam on his quest. It is also RUMORED that Cyclone’s grandmother, the original Red Tornado, Ma Hunkle, appears.

How does this RUMORED storyline for ‘Black Adam’ sound to you? Check back for updates as they become available.

Source: Illuminerdy