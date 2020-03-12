Ryan Murphy has revealed the tiniest of clues about the upcoming tenth season of ‘American Horror Story’. The show’s co-creator shared a poster on Instagram that depicts a large body of water in the background, which disappears into the horizon. In the foreground, a pair of hands desperately cling to a grassy cliff. It is rendered in pale sepia tones, just a shade away from being in black and white.

This is in line with a previous short video clip Murphy released, which announced the new season’s cast, which welcomes ex-child star Macaulay Culkin, as well as returning regulars Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

That video was in black and white and depicted waves crashing onto a sandy shore, and was set to the song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck.

Take a look at the new poster below:



View this post on Instagram Things are beginning to wash up on shore… A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Mar 10, 2020 at 11:15am PDT

From a visual standpoint, the two items that Murphy has released are a stark contrast from the hyper color-saturated promos for last season, “1984.”

Even after nine cycles, ‘American Horror Story’ remains FX’s top draw. Even though Murphy has signed a deal to develop a slew of new programming for Netflix, he signed a recent deal, along with his ‘AHS’ co-creator Brad Falchuk, to carry on this anthology series for another three seasons after the tenth. Bringing it to a fitting 13 cycles. And of course, if the show’s ratings remain strong, there could be even more after that.

Each season explored a different type of horror storytelling. “1984,” for instance was a tribute to ’80s slasher movies, like ‘Halloween’ and ‘Friday the 13th’. At this point, all we know about Season 10 is that it has something to do with the beach, but that could mean anything from a ‘Jaws’ tribute to something more along the lines of ‘Cape Fear’.

Are you looking forward to a beachy-keen season of ‘AHS’? What are you hoping to see?

Source: TV Line