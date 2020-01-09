The fate of ‘American Horror Story’ has been in question for a while now, as the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, signed an overall development deal with Netflix in early 2018. But there are more frights on the way, as FX has announced that ‘AHS’ has been renewed for three more seasons, on top of the currently-in-development tenth, bringing its total– for now– to 13.

At the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, FX chairman John Landgraf declared:

“Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series. We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

Murphy, who co-produces ‘AHS with Brad Fulchuk, previously had a development deal set up with 20th Century Fox, the parent company of FX, but in 2018, he signed on with Netflix. He has already delivered one series, ‘The Politician’, with two more scheduled to arrive sometime this year– ‘Ratched’ starring ‘AHS’ regular Sarah Paulson, and ‘Hollywood’, plus two movies, ‘The Boys in the Band’, and ‘Prom’. It was unclear what would become of ‘AHS’ even though FX has repeatedly stressed that they will keep airing the anthology series as long as Murphy wanted to keep making them. The question wasn’t so much whether Murphy wanted to keep producing the show, it was, does even the prolific Ryan Murphy have the time and energy to keep this show going with so many other projects on his plate?

ASIDE: In all honesty, ‘AHS’ was once a super-buzzworthy series that earned awards and nominations. That buzz has diminished significantly over the years, along with ratings, and critical reception. But it is apparently still doing well enough if FX is committing to three more years. Reportedly, the show has averaged 9.8 million viewers over nine seasons, although FX states that the show’s total audience is over 1 billion.

As is the case every year, the theme of the upcoming 10th season hasn’t been revealed, nor has the cast. More information could be revealed later in the year… or it may all remain secret until it airs. Murphy has taken both approaches in the past.

Are you excited that ‘American Horror Story’ will continue for at least three more years?

Source: The Hollywood Reporter