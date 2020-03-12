Peter Sarsgaard is currently at work filming ‘The Batman’ with director Matt Reeves. According to Warner Brothers, Sarsgaard is playing a completely new character, Gotham City district attorney Gil Colson. With this being a new character, fans are wondering what to expect from Sarsgaard’s performance, and he has offered a tiny morsel.

During a recent visit to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, Sarsgaard teased:

“I’m a district attorney and I’m basically… a politician that has trouble telling the truth.”

It sounds as though Sarsgaard’s character will be a bad guy. There had previously been speculation that he would be playing Two-Face/Harvey Dent. For the time being, however, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Sarsgaard previously starred in another DC Comics-based movie, ‘Green Lantern’. He portrayed the villain Hector Hammond.

‘The Batman’ will be set early in Bruce Wayne’s crime-fighting career, approximately two years after he first donned the mantle of the Bat. Robert Pattinson stars in the title role. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Colin Farrell as The Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffery Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, and newcomer Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál. Twins Charlie and Max Carver were recently announced as having joined the cast, but their roles are unknown at this time. If I had to guess, I’d say that they were playing Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, but that is purely a guess.

For the time being, it is not believed that Pattinson is playing a younger version of Ben Affleck’s Batman, so this may be a stand-alone picture that doesn’t connect to Warner Brothers’ existing DC movies.

You can watch Sarsgaard’s full interview below:

‘The Batman’ will swing into theaters on June 25, 2021.