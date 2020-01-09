Along with the news that ‘American Horror Story’ has been renewed for three more seasons, comes the announcement that Sarah Paulson will be back in this year’s tenth installment.

Speaking to Deadline, the news came straight from the stalwart actor herself:

“I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said ‘yes’ you could say. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story.”

Further, when she was asked if she would be a series regular, she replied:

“I should hope so.”

And will she be back beyond that, in the three just-ordered seasons?

“God willing.”

Paulson had a smaller role in Season 1, “Murder House,” as the medium Billie Dean Howard, a role she reprised in S5, “Hotel.” She became a series regular in S2, “Asylum” as investigative journalist, Lana Winters. In S3, “Coven,” she portrayed head witch Cordelia Goode Foxx. That character returned in S8, “Apocalypse.” In S4, “Freak Show,” she portrayed conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tatler.

In addition to reprising her role as Billie Dean Howard in “Hotel,” she played the ghost of junkie Sally McKenna. In “Roanoke,” she portrayed actress Audrey Tindall, and then in “Cult,” she played phobia-plagued restauranteur Ally Mayfair-Richards. In addition to starring as Cordelia in “Apocalypse,” she played the new character, Wilhemina Venable.

She was nominated for Emmy Awards for her performances on “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel,” and “Cult.”

Last year’s “1984” was the first installment in which she did not appear, mainly because at the time, she was starring in another Ryan Muphy project, ‘Ratched’, a new series set to arrive on Netflix this year.

She won her first Emmy Award for appearing in yet another Murphy FX project, ‘American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson’, in which she played real-life lawyer Marcia Clark. She will return in the next iteration, ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’, portraying Linda Tripp.

No further details have been revealed about the next ‘AHS’, but check back for updates! Are you excited that Sarah Paulson will be back this year?