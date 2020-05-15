The cast of Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Jeff Lemire’s DC/Vertigo fantasy/sci-fi comic book series ‘Sweet Tooth’ has been announced, with Christian Convery leading the cast as the deer-boy hybrid Gus. James Brolin will serve as narrator, with Will Forte, Nonso Anozie, and Adeel Akhtar acting in undisclosed roles.

Per Netflix:

“Sweet Tooth is the broad appeal, family-friendly, storybook adventure of Gus – part deer, part boy – who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Lemire’s comic book ran from 2009 until 2013, lasting 40 issues. Interestingly, the original comic was part of DC’s adult-skewing Vertigo imprint, yet Netflix is promoting this as a family series, so expect some changes.

The show’s lead, Christian Convery can currently be seen on Netflix and the Disney Channel on the series ‘Pup Academy’, which is connected to the ‘Air Bud’ movie series. He was also seen in the John Cena family comedy ‘Playing With Fire’ and portrayed Squeaky in Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’.

His character, Gus, is a human/deer hybrid, raised in seclusion in rural Nebraska by his devoutly religious father, but after his father’s death, he ventures out on his own, under the care of old hunter, Jepperd. Though it wasn’t announced who the three adult actors are playing, it’s very likely one of them will be Jepperd.

Brolin, who will serve as the show’s narrator, is an acting legend with a lengthy and distinguished career. Most recently, he starred on the CBS ensemble drama ‘Life in Pieces’. Among his many notable projects was the original ‘Westworld’ movie (1973), ‘Capricorn One’ (1977), ‘The Amityville Horror’ (1979), and ‘Traffic’ (2000). He is also the father of Thanos himself, Josh Brolin.

Forte rose to fame as a cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’, and can currently be seen on Quibi’s comedy series ‘Flipped’. Prior to that, he starred on FOX’s series ‘Last Man on Earth’ for four seasons, and last year, he lent his voice to the Syfy animated series ‘Alien News Desk’. He also appeared in the comedy hit ‘Good Boys’ and the acclaimed ‘Booksmart’.

Anozie will be seen this summer in the movie ‘Artemis Fowl’, which was intended as a theatrical release, but will now, instead, be released on Disney+. He previously co-starred on the CBS series ‘Zoo’, and portrayed Xaro Xhoan Daxos on ‘Game of Thrones’. He has also appeared in the films ‘Conan the Barbarian’, ‘Ender’s Game’, ‘Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit’, ‘Cinderella’, and most recently ‘The Laundromat’.

Akhtar recently appeared in the hit Netflix original movie ‘Murder Mystery’ with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, on the Showtime series ‘Back to Life’, BBC’s ‘Killing Eve’, in the miniseries adaptation ‘Les Misérables’, and the FOX series ‘Ghosted’. He will next appear in the film ‘Enola Holmes’ with Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter.

‘Sweet Tooth’ was originally developed for Hulu, but was recently moved to Netflix. ‘Hap and Leonard’ co-creator Jim Mickle developed the series and will write, direct, and executive produce, in addition to acting as co-showrunner, with ‘Arrow’s Beth Schwartz. Also producing are Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey, via their Team Downey imprint, in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Netflix did not announce when ‘Sweet Tooth’ would arrive, but at this stage, it probably won’t appear until next year at the earliest.

Are you a fan of the ‘Sweet Tooth’ comic series? What do you think of this cast?

Source: Newsarama