Louis Vuitton has released a series of posters for its pre-Fall campaign (is that what we’re calling January now?), and its a star-studded affair. In a series of images inspired by pulp-y paperback novels, various Hollywood A-listers and up-and-comers are decked out in retro-80s fashions, and leading the pack are cast members of ‘American Horror Story: 1984’.

Sporting a fuschia dress, Emma Roberts is ‘The Dragon Slayer’. “The dead bit back!” on the cover of zombie paperback ‘Alive’, in which Billie Lourde appears to be dressed for a night out on the town, while Cody Fern seems to be channeling his ‘Apocalypse’ character in ‘Sacred Rites’. Then Lourd and Fern appear together on the “cover” of ‘Secret Spell’, which bears the slogan “It takes two to terrify.” Finally, trans actor Angelica Ross reclines on the “cover” of ‘The Escape Room’– “When the future knocks, open the door!”

All of the photos in this ad campaign were photographed by Nicolas Ghesquière. The ad campaign was inspired by William Peter Blatty, the author of ‘The Exorcist’ who gave permission to reprint his book cover on a tee shirt as part of Vuitton’s line (see it below, modeled by Kelsey Asbille and Léa Seydoux).

“Fashion is a novel and the Pre-Fall 2020 collection embarks on a narrative journey where the garments tell their own tales.”

Have a look at the ‘AHS’ cast below:

The ad campaign also includes such notables as Jennifer Connelly, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chloë Grace Moretz, Sophie Turner, and Alicia Vikander, as well as ‘Yellowstone’ star Kelsey Asbille, South Korean actor Doona Bae, Chinese actor Zhong Chuxi, Laura Harrier (who played Liz in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’), Rinko Kikuchi (‘Westworld’), French actor Stacy Martin, Noémie Merlant (‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’), Deepika Padukone (the first Indian performer to front a Vuitton campaign), pop GODDESS Robyn, ‘Spectre’s Léa Seydoux, Jaden Smith, Samara Weaving (‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’), French musician/director Woodkid, and Thai model Yaya.

View the rest of the campaign below:

What do you think of the Louis Vuitton pre-fall campaign? (I still can’t get over the term “pre-fall.”)

Source: I-D Vice