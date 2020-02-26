Macaulay Culkin has joined the cast of the upcoming tenth season of ‘American Horror Story’, as the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy announced on Wednesday. Culkin will be a series regular. This marks his first regular TV job, unless you count his 1991 Saturday morning cartoon, ‘Wish Kid’.

In early January, Sarah Paulson announced that she was returning, after having sat out Season 9, ‘1984’, partially in order to star in Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series ‘Ratched’. Longtime fans should also be thrilled to know that Evan Peters will also be back after he too took a break last season. Season 10 will also welcome back past ‘AHS’ favorites Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

Of course, Murphy keeps things under wraps, so nothing else is known including what the new season’s theme will be or who the various actors are playing.

Murphy announced the lineup via an Instagram video, which you can view below. Note that the video is in two parts:



View this post on Instagram #AHSSeason10 A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

The video is in moody black and white and shows waves crashing on a beach someplace. It is set to the ominous song “Dead of Night” by Orville Peck. Are any of these elements clues as to what to expect from the upcoming season? You bet they are! But how? Not a clue.

Murphy signed a huge development deal with Netflix in 2018 and has been working on a wide variety of projects of all sorts, from scripted to documentary and including TV shows, movies, and miniseries. But ‘AHS’ remains FX’s top-rated show, so the network was keen to keep it going, as long as Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk are willing to deliver it. In January, the network handed the show a three-season renewal.

Last year, the theme of S9, ‘1984’ was announced in April, but Murphy has employed different strategies when it comes to the show. The theme of ‘Roanoke’ was not revealed at all prior to the release of the first episode.

Everybody knows who Macaulay Culkin is. He starred in one of the most iconic movies of all time, ‘Home Alone’, as well as favorites like ‘My Girl’, and ‘Uncle Buck’. While ‘AHS’ is his first live-action series regular role, he previously recurred on NBC’s ‘Kings’, and ‘The Jim Gaffigan Show’. He also lent his voice to ‘Robot Chicken’, which was created by his pal Seth Green, and last year, Culkin appeared in Green’s movie ‘Changeland’. Most recently, he appeared on the Hulu series ‘Dollface’.

Check back for more news about ‘American Horror Story’ as it develops.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter