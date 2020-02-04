Hasbro and Paramount are moving forward with a movie about the ‘Micronauts’, and the first casting descriptions have surfaced online. No names are provided and very little is revealed about the characters themselves, but here is a first glimpse at what to expect:

[Female Explorer of Color] – Lead, Female. Diverse 3rd in command to a group of space explorers and the main character of the film. [Female Leader Soldier] – Lead, Female. The leader and 1st in command to a group of space explorers. [Male Soldier] – Lead, Male. 2nd in command to the group of space explorers. [Teenage Male Lead] – Male (16 – 20) Lead. Think Shia/Hailee in Transformers/Bumblebee. [“Seen It alI” Explorer] – Supporting, Male. [Alien Explorer] – Supporting, Male. [Female Villain] – Supporting, Female. [Lead Villian] – Supporting, Male. [Robot Explorer] – Supporting, Male or Female.



The description of “Teenage Male Lead” seems to reveal the most in that he is compared to Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky and Hailee Steinfeld’s Charlie Watson from the ‘Transformers’ franchise. Those characters were human allies of the Robots in Disguise.

In the original Marvel Comics, the Micronauts existed in the Microverse (now called the Quantum Realm) but would venture into the regular MCU at times. But the Marvel Comic was licensed by the Mego toy company who introduced the toys in the United States. As a result, the rights to the concept are a little muddled, but it seems that any ideas or characters that originated in the comic books remained the property of Marvel (like the Quantum Realm), but names and characters that were part of the toy line did not.

Hasbro acquired the rights and released three toys under the banner of ‘Micronauts Classic Collection’: Galactic Warrior, Pharoid and Orbital Defender in 2016, but has not produced anything since. IDW, which publishes books based on other Hasbro properties like ‘G.I. Joe’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Jem’, and ‘My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic’, issued a ‘Micronauts’ comic book from 2016-18.

A cartoon was announced back in 2017 but has yet to be completed or released. With a movie in the works, it would make sense for Hasbro to start pushing the brand in both toy form and in other formats like animation.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’s Dean DeBlois was announced as the director of ‘Micronauts’. It already has a release date locked in– June 4, 2021.

