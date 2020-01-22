RUMOR MILL: This information is STRICTLY RUMOR so take it with a grain of salt!

According to scooper Daniel Richtman’s Patreon, Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will either set up or fully introduce The Thunderbolts to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Richtman previously spilled that Marvel is working on a ‘Thunderbolts’ project, either a movie or another Disney+ series. The latter has not been confirmed or denied by Marvel Studios or Disney.

But it is true that Daniel Brühl is returning as Zemo on ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, and he is going to shift closer to the way the character is depicted in the comics. It was Zemo that formed and led the Thunderbolts when they first appeared in the comics, as a new group of superheroes who stepped in when the Avengers and Fantastic Four went missing. It wasn’t until the end of their first issue that readers discovered that these were actually the Masters of Evil in disguise. Conflict arose when some of these villains realized they preferred acting as heroes for real.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is also known to include William Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and it is believed that he will also be instrumental in forming the live-action Thunderbolts. (And naming them, apparently.)

There have been numerous heroes and villains that have been part of the Thunderbolts, as well as the very similar Dark Avengers. During his time with the team, Zemo operated as Citizen V, a Captain America-like crusader, who carried a sword instead of a shield. Among the other characters who has served as members are the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Luke Cage, Deadpool, Elektra, The Punisher, Ghost Rider, Norman Osborn (Green Goblin, Iron Patriot), Venom, Yelena Belova (Black Widow), Crossbones, The Juggernaut, and Ross himself, as the Red Hulk. One of the early breakout characters from the team was Songbird, formerly the sonic-powered villain/pro wrestler Screaming Mimi, who has since joined the Avengers.

Introducing the Thunderbolts in this world that is suddenly devoid of the Avengers makes sense, so this could very well happen, but for the time being, this is strictly a RUMOR!

Are you interested in seeing the Thunderbolts in the MCU?

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is now filming and will arrive on Disney+ later this year.