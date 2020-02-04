The ‘Arrow’ series finale teased that John Diggle will become Green Lantern in The CW’s “Arrowverse” but, sadly, those who are looking forward to seeing that happen won’t get see this in his next appearance. While David Ramsey wouldn’t say if and when he’ll officially become a Green Lantern, he did make it clear that it won’t happen in his upcoming appearance on ‘The Flash.’

In a recent TV Line interview:

“There’s a whole cast [of characters] over there that’s still recovering from Oliver’s death, and part of the connection to Oliver is Diggle, obviously. So Diggle’s presence there serves as kind of a conduit, a way to grieve. But there’s also a case, there’s something to solve… that Diggle’s a part of.”

So does the ‘Arrow’ series finale mean we’ll see Diggle start to become Green Lantern on ‘The Flash’?

“No, that doesn’t happen. It is John Diggle over there as John Diggle, and we’re working on a case.”

Sorry, folks. This will be more of a closure episode about how ‘The Flash’ and company are dealing with the changes after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as indicated in the synopsis below:

After The Citizen prints an explosive story, Iris’s (Candice Patton) life is threatened. Refusing to hide from those that are attacking her, Iris sets out to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (#610). Original airdate 2/4/2020.

And what about Oliver’s final wish for Barry? ‘The Flash’ showrunner Eric Wallace explained:

“This is us honoring the legacy of Arrow, the mothership, and what Ollie wants to tell Barry in his own way — celebrate life! That’s what he tried to tell him in the crossover, but Barry, as we’ll see in the season opener, didn’t get the memo and needs to be reminded. [Laughs] It’s done in a very special way that I hope the fans really enjoy. We wanted our first episode after Oliver’s death to be one that honors Oliver. I thought that was very important.”

Were you hoping that John Diggle would become the Green Lantern in this appearance? Are you looking forward to how ‘The Flash’ honors’ Arrow’? Share your thoughts in the comments below!