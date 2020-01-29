Marvel Reportedly Has 2 More Disney+ Shows In The Works

Now take this with a grain of salt as Disney and Marvel Studios have yet to confirm this but Bleeding Cool is reporting that they have an inside source who has confirmed that two more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. This news is coming from their source has given them a few major scoops in the past, such as the ‘Inhumans’ movie being scrapped, Quicksilver dying in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, and the budget of the final two “Avengers” movies.

As Marvel Studios will be pushing forward with more shows on Disney+, that isn’t a big surprise. However, the source stated that one of these two shows would be based on the “Secret Invasion” story arc, while another would involve a significant character from the MCU.

Let’s take a look at a “Secret Invasion” series first. We’ve already had the Skrulls introduced thanks to ‘Captain Marvel,’ and with their introduction being in the 1980s, it would be easy to show that they’ve managed to infiltrate all levels of government. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ also hinted that they could be working with SWORD, which is an agency that may or may not be appearing in other Disney+ shows from early set photos that have leaked online. The idea here would be that Skrulls have infiltrated every level of human government and even replaced some of our superheroes intending to take over the world.

The second option would give us a show which features a significant player from the MCU. They wouldn’t name who it was but indicated that it “someone closer to Loki levels than, say, The Vision.”

That narrows it down a bit. With Iron Man, Captain America, and Thanos out of the picture that would only leave characters such as Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, the characters from the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and The Amazing Sony-will-never-let-it-happen Spider-Man! With the villains being mostly one dimensional or dead, I can’t expect many of them would fit here.

I don’t see them using any of the characters who are currently set to helm their own films. With that in mind, I’m hoping this would be someone from space as seeing any of the Guardians having cosmic adventures on their own time in an alien world would be a blast to check out.

Are you interested in checking out a ‘Secret Wars’ series? Which Marvel Hero or Villain would you want to see have their own ongoing Disney+ series? Share your thoughts in the comments below!