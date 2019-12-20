The Cast Of The Boys Reacts To One-Star Reviews

You can’t please everybody. Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ was an instant smash when it premiered this past summer on the streaming service, but this adults-only series, dripping with blood and gore, peppered with profanity, and swathed in sex is obviously not meant to be watched or enjoyed by everyone. And some viewers took the time to voice their displeasure by slamming ‘The Boys’ with a one-star review.

Now the cast of the series, including Chace Crawford (The Deep), Laz Alonso (Mother’s Milk), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Tomer Capon (Frenchie), and Karen Fukuhara (The Female), have been assigned to read these bad reviews and offer their feedback. Even the silent Black Noir offered a reaction.

You can watch the video below:

‘The Boys’ also stars Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, the leader if The Boys; Antony Starr as the disturbing Superman pastiche, The Homelander; Erin Moriarty as Annie January/Starlight; and Jessie T. Usher as A-Train.

Amazon Prime Video renewed the series for a second season just prior to the premiere of the first. The sophomore batch wrapped production in November. Amazon has already begun releasing promotional videos (including the one above), but the new episodes are expected to arrive in the summer.

Giancarlo Esposito’s Mr. Edgar, who appeared briefly in the first season, will take on a larger role going forward, filling the void left by Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). In addition, Aya Cash joins the cast as a new superhero, Stormfront, who, in the comics, is a white supremacist. ‘Timeless’ vets Goran Višnjić and Claudia Doumit also join, with Višnjić playing Alistair Adana, “the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church” and Doumit as Victoria Neuman, “a young wunderkind congresswoman.” (Their ‘Timeless’ co-star Malcolm Barrett had a small role as Vought executive Seth Reed in S1 and is expected to return.) Patton Oswalt will appear in a mystery role, but some believe he is playing the comic book character, The Legend, a writer hired to pen the comic books starring the members of The Seven to further sell them to the public as real heroes.

How many stars would you give ‘The Boys’? Are you looking forward to Season 2, or did you get enough from Season 1?