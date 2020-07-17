It’s official: ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will not make its originally planned August release date. The show faced at least one production delay– thanks to earthquakes in Puerto Rico– before the COVID-19 outbreak, which shut it down completely. What was supposed to be the first Marvel Studios TV series was left off of Disney+’s list of new programs being rolled out next month.

It seems as though filming can resume in the near future, as nations in the European Union are lifting travel bans for US film and television productions. ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ had been filming in the Czech Republic at the time that coronavirus shutdowns went into effect.

Anthony Mackie reprises his role of Sam Wilson/The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan returns as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier. Details about the show’s plot are under wraps, but the show will address the duo’s future after Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) passed his shield over to Wilson in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Also returning from the movies are Daniel Brühl as Helmut Zemo, who we know is adopting a costume more consistent with his comic book appearance, and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, the niece of Cap’s beloved Peggy. Joining the cast is Wyatt Russell as John Walker/The USAgent. Carl Lumbly is also co-starring, with many speculating that he will play Isaiah Bradley, a black man that briefly served as Captain America after Rogers went missing, until the modified process that gave him powers damaged his brain. Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, and Adepero Oduye are also appearing.

Kari Skogland is directing, with Malcolm Spellman acting as head writer.

There will be eight episodes of ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ when it eventually arrives.

Are you bummed that this series has been delayed or was this something you expected?

