All of the Marvel Studios shows set for Disney+ are on hold due to coronavirus shutdowns, but one show has taken a significant step forward. ‘Hawkeye’ has lined up a trio of directors. One “block” of episodes will be helmed by ‘Troop Zero’s Bert and Bertie, and the other will be by ‘Saturday Night Live’ vet Rhys Thomas. Jonathan Igla serves as head writer and showrunner. Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean are also part of the writing team.

Jeremy Renner will return to play Clint Barton… possibly for the last time, as it is believed that the show will depict him passing his bow on to a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop. No one has been cast in that role yet. At one point, Hailee Steinfeld was the top choice and Steinfeld herself seemed interested, but her commitment to her Apple TV+ series ‘Dickenson’ may prevent that. (Then again, who knows when this show will actually be able to begin production? She could have outgrown the role by that point.)

It looks as though Disney+ is experimenting with methods of producing its series. ‘The Mandalorian’ S1 was directed by several different individuals. However, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ will be entirely helmed by Kari Skogland. ‘Hawkeye’ looks to be splitting the difference with two sets of directors.

Bert and Bertie, a.k.a. Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood, directed the recent Amazon Prime Video original comedy film ‘Troop Zero’, as well as episodes of HBO’s ‘Kidding’ (starring Jim Carrey). Bert (Finlayson), solo, has directed episodes of Hulu’s ‘The Great’.

In addition to directing multiple episodes of ‘SNL’, Rhys Thomas has helmed episodes of ‘Comrade Detective’, ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’, and 16 episodes of ‘Documentary Now!’. He re-teamed with his ‘SNL’ and ‘Documentary Now!’ collaborator, John Mulaney for the Netflix special ‘John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch’, which is lobbying for Emmy recognition.

