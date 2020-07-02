The European Union doesn’t want any contamination from the filthy, disgusting, disease-riddled citizens of the United States. Americans have been banned from entering any EU countries, but exceptions are being made for anyone working on TV and movie productions. That includes Disney+’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, Amazon’s ‘Wheel of Time’, and Season 2 of Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row’, which were shooting in Hungary before COVID-19 shutdowns. ‘Dune’, which was filming in Budapest, is expected to return for some additional shooting before shifting its production over to Hungary, as well. Also filming in Hungary are the European film ‘Das Boot’, the Netflix German series ‘Transatlantic 473’, another Netflix series ‘Terra Vision’, Amazon’s ‘The Banker’s Wife’, Sony’s ‘The Nightingale’, and Showtime’s ‘Halo’.

In addition, Season 2 of HBO’s ‘Succession’ and the Lionsgate theatrical film ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ will resume shooting in Croatia. ‘Carnival Row’ is also expected to conduct some filming in Croatia. A representative of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre stated:

“The Croatian producer will coordinate the implementation of all measures necessary for cross-border entry and departure of all foreign members of film and TV crews, in line with the general guidelines of the Croatian Institute of Public Health on cross-border travel, self-isolation, and quarantine.”

The CW’s ‘Outpost’ will resume filming in Serbia. Executive Director of the Serbia Film Commission, Milica Božanić, stated:

“Serbia has no restriction on film and TV production travel into the country, quite the opposite.”

The UK is undergoing its Brexit transition and is maintaining its 14-day coronavirus quarantine rule. So anyone that travels there for a production– most notably, Universal’s ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’— must quarantine for two weeks before they can get to work.

In most cases, the productions will be required to secure specific, certified documentation, that clearly details how these projects will financially benefit the effected regions. (In other words, it’s all about the $$$!)

While WE will not be traveling to Europe anytime soon, it should be some comfort that delayed TV and film projects will be getting back to work and will arrive sometime sooner rather than later!

Source: Deadline