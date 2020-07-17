Edgar Wright’s ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ may have been ahead of its time. Despite a stellar cast, and Wright being a cult-favorite auteur after delivering ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and ‘Hot Fuzz’, ‘Scott Pilgrim’ was DOA when it opened in theaters in 2010. Thankfully, like Wright’s earlier works, it found its niche audience later, thanks to home video.

Now, nearly ten years later, Wright and the cast of this cult classic are reuniting for a reading of the script with proceeds going to the charity Water for People. Participating cast members include Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Ellen Wong (Knives Chau), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Johnny Simmons (“Young” Neil Nordegraf), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Mae Whitman (Roxanne “Roxy” Richter), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), and Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves). Also participating are the movie’s co-writer Michael Bacall, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, the writer/artist whose comic served as the film’s inspiration.

The movie also starred Anna Kendrick as Scott’s sister, Stacey, and Brie Larson as popstar Natalie V. “Envy” Adams. So far, it doesn’t sound like they are participating, but it’s possible that Evans could coax his Marvel co-star to log in. As Evans recently stated:

“The Marvel fan base is rabid, but the Scott Pilgrim fandom is just as dedicated and loyal as any fandom I’ve ever seen.”

When this event was first announced, the cast posted on the Water for People website:

“Thank you, Scott Pilgrim fans! Without you, there would be no ten-year anniversary celebration. And then we wouldn’t be able to bring you Scott Pilgrim Vs the World Water Crisis, brought to you not-at-all-live from the comfort of our homes during a global pandemic quarantine shut-down. This is definitely how we imagined marking this birthday.”

The reunion table read takes place at 1pm EST/10am PST on EW.com.