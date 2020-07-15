Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Below, you will find the panels for Friday. The word of the day appears to be “zombies” as there are multiple zombie-themed events lined up including a look at the work of George Romero, and AMC’s presentations for ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’, and the upcoming ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’. Creator Robert Kirkman is also hosting his own panel from home. NOTE: AMC will announce an air date for ‘The Walking Dead’ S10 finale, which was not completed before the COVID-19 shutdowns, but not seems to be ready to roll.

In what might wind up being the most talked-about panel of the entire con, Joss Whedon is holding a panel. A little more than a week ago, Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in ‘Justice League’, accused Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of that picture. Fisher has since stated that he can’t go into further detail due to a nondisclosure agreement. Whedon has not responded. If he goes through with this virtual panel… he’ll kind of have to!

On a more positive note, the 2020 Eisner Awards close out Friday’s festivities.

Check out the full roster of events below. Times are Pacific.:

10:00 AM

“Crazy” Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass – An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Cosplay – the Spice of Life!!!

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection

Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995

Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone

Pixel Stories – Reimagining Video Game Narrative

Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics

The 2020 Black Panel

The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

DC@Home Day One

11:00 AM

Blade Runner Comic Panel

Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic

Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Hot Wheels: Designing Fans’ Exclusives

Make Your Own Felted Friends!

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Raina and Robin in Conversation

Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra

TragiComicsVikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series

BiG

12:00

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead

Collider: Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper Panel

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train

History Goes Graphic

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next BIg Outbreak

Thought Bubble & Comic-Con@Home: Tula Lotay in Conversation

1:00 PM

Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger

AMC’s The Walking Dead

From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics

Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive

IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!

LMGI – Hollywood Location Scouts

Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today’s Readers

Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

2:00 PM

AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors

GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life

I Am Not Okay with This – From the Page to the Screen!

Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!

The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars

UnMasked: Rhapsody PR’s Behind-the-Music panel

Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day

[adult swim] 12oz Mouse

3:00 PM

First Look at Hulu’s Helstrom

Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction

Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game

HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel

Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America

Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back

Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles

Peacock Original Series: The Capture

Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz

The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King ComicsZoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince

4:00 PM

Bob’s Burgers

Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home

Crossing Swords

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Authors

How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish

Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!

Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual ProductionSinless, Fearless, Ruthless – A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book

The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine

Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale

VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito

5:00 PM

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

Archer @Home

Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel!

IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes

No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics

Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!

The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero

Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall

6:00 PM

Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses

Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining

Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year

SYFY: TZGZ’s Adult Animated Originals

The Famous Monsters Podcast

The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics

Travel Through Time with Comics

TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites

7:00 PM

32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

