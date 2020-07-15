Fans of ‘Doom Patrol’— both those that watched S1 on DC Universe and those newly exposed to the series on HBO Max– are in for a bit of disappointment. COVID-19 shutdowns resulted in S2 being cut short an episode. What’s worse, it sounds as though the episode is nearly finished, but with it being unlikely that production will begin anytime soon, the new batch will consist of only nine episodes.

Abigail Shapiro, who has just joined the cast as The Chief’s daughter Dorothy Spinner, told Insider:

“It was basically all finished. There was going to be one more episode and we only had a couple of scenes left, but we never got to finish that episode. So, I don’t know if that episode is ever going to air or anything. I don’t know much about what’s happening. We have [episodes] one through nine, which is basically the whole season. We got basically everything done, which I’m very grateful for.”

Normally, fans could expect the unfinished episode later, possibly as the premiere episode of Season 3. But Shapiro points out that neither DC Universe nor HBO Max has ordered another set of episodes.

“I hope we get another season of ‘Doom Patrol,’ just putting that out there. That would be amazing. Right now it’s all just kind of a waiting game to see what happens.”

Purely speculating, but it looks as though DC Universe will stop offering original programming and will instead focus on its comic library. ‘Stargirl’ was made for DCU, but before its premiere, it was announced as being shared with The CW. Then came word that Season 2 would ONLY be on The CW and that the show was leaving DCU entirely.

‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ are shared with HBO Max, but it shouldn’t come as any surprise IF an announcement comes that they will become HBO Max exclusives. But we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Are you a fan of ‘Doom Patrol’? What would you like to see done with the series in the future?