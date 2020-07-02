Ray Fisher has taken to social media to accuse Joss Whedon of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the set of 2017’s ‘Justice League’. Whedon took over the Warner Brothers DC superhero movie after Zack Snyder departed. Whedon reportedly heavily re-wrote portions of the script, directed reshoots, and edited together the finished film. Fisher co-starred in the movie as Victor Stone/Cyborg.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

Fisher also shared a video of himself voicing his support for Whedon during a San Diego Comic-Con panel prior to ‘Justice League’s release. In the video, Fisher called Whedon “a great guy” and stated that Snyder “picked a good person to come in and clean-up — and finish up for him.”

However, in this new tweet, Fisher wrote:

“I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement: pic.twitter.com/1ECwwu6TG1 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) June 29, 2020

In the first accusatory tweet, Fisher also accused former Warner Brothers co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, who Fisher says “enabled” Whedon’s accused behavior. Following ‘Justice League’s poor performance at the box office, both Berg and Johns left their positions. Whedon is also no longer attached to the DC film franchise.

Following Fisher’s tweets, when questioned by Variety, Berg stated:

“[It is] categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behavior. “I remember [Fisher] being upset that we wanted him to say ‘Booyah,’ which is a well-known saying of Cyborg in the [‘Teen Titans’] animated series.”

(That was also the only time I laughed during the film.)

Fisher has not yet gone into specifics about Whedon, Berg, or Johns’ actions. These accusations come shortly after it was announced that original director Zack Snyder was coming back to recut ‘Justice League’ to make it closer to his original vision. That remixed version will be offered on HBO Max sometime next year.

Following ‘Justice League’, Fisher went on to portray Henry Hays on the third season of HBO’s ‘True Detective’. Though he isn’t under contract, he may be invited back to reprise the role of Cyborg in ‘The Flash’.

After failing to come up with a script for a planned ‘Batgirl’ movie, Whedon returned to TV, by creating the series ‘The Nevers’ for HBO, which is expected to launch next year. He is also working on a revival of his beloved ’90s classic ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ for FOX.