Things have been very quiet when it comes to Hulu’s ‘Helstrom’ based on the Marvel Comics characters Daimon and Satana “Ana” Helstrom. But now the streaming service has released the first photos from the series, with episode descriptions.

Paul Zbyszewski (‘Lost’) acts as showrunner and executive producer. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon star as Daimon and Ana, who, in this version of the story, are the children of an infamous serial killer. Now they dedicate their lives to battling demons and other forces of evil. Check them and the rest of the cast out below in these new photos complete with episode synopses:

Although ‘Helstrom’ is based on characters from Marvel Comics, it does not appear that it will be branded with the Marvel logo, most likely because it isn’t part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most other similarly detached shows– the ones on Netflix, Hulu’s ‘Runaways’, Freeform’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’, ABC’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ (yeah, I said it)– have already been canceled to allow Marvel Studios to create its own TV lineup on Disney+ that is actually considered part of the MCU.

A ‘Ghost Rider’ show was also in development but was scrapped during pre-production. If I had to guess, I’d say that ‘Helstrom’ was spared because it looks nothing like a Marvel/superhero show. It kind of looks and sounds like a co-ed version of ‘Supernatural’. And Marvel Studios probably doesn’t have plans for these characters, as they are pretty minor. So what the heck? Let Hulu have ’em!

‘Helstrom’ is expected to arrive on Hulu in October. What do you think so far?

Source: Syfy Wire