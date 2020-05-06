‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ was supposed to premiere on April 12, but the COVID-19 shutdowns forced AMC to push that back. But if you are eagerly awaiting this youth-driven examination of the zombie apocalypse, AMC has some good news. It appears that post-production on the series is moving forward and it will premiere in the fourth quarter of this year.

During an earnings call with Wall Street (via Deadline), AMC’s chief creative officer, Ed Carroll, stated:

“We have made some adjustments, moved the Killing Eve premiere up a couple of weeks and, you’re probably aware, moved Walking Dead: World Beyond back into the fourth quarter. We’re finishing post on that, that will be set to go.”

Production on ‘The Walking Dead’ franchise is based out of Georgia, one of the first states to discard mandatory social distancing and “reopen,” so it sounds as though those shows are moving forward before other shows that are based elsewhere. Carroll added:

“Writers rooms are open and we will monitor week-to-week, if not day-to-day production schedules. We don’t have any information now.”

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ follows a group of teen survivors who have grown up in a community that was quick to recover from the apocalypse. Something entices four teens, who have never experienced life outside of safety, to venture out. The young cast is composed of Aliyah Royale as Iris, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, and Hal Cumpston as Silas. The cast also includes Julia Ormond as Elizabeth, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Joe Holt as Leo Bennett.

Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ will only last for two seasons. It will air on AMC in the US and on Amazon Prime Video elsewhere.