Last week, ‘Justice League’ actor Ray Fisher took to Twitter to backpedal on a statement in support of replacement director Joss Whedon, writing “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.” He followed that up with a tweet saying, “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment”

He has not gone into detail about this behavior in question, and now it sounds as though he won’t be doing so anytime soon. During an Instagram Q&A, he declared:

“I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement. So I’ve got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise, I can get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I’m sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don’t end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we’ll be able to move on in the world. That’s it.”

Over the weekend, Fisher tweeted another message in support of Whedon’s ex-wife, Kai Cole, and former ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’ star Charisma Carpenter. Cole accused Whedon of repeatedly cheating on her during their marriage and of using his public status as a “feminist” to excuse his bad behavior. Carpenter stated that she was fired from ‘Angel’ with no warning after she got pregnant.

Whedon has not responded to Fisher’s tweets at all, so we really don’t know what the issue is. Is Fisher accusing Whedon of mistreating women on the set of ‘Justice League’ or was Whedon actually offensive toward him? Based on Fisher’s latest statements, we’ll find out, but not for a very, very long time.

One big revelation in this statement is that Fisher is still under contract. Fisher’s DC contract was due to expire last May, along with that of Ezra Miller. But Warner Brothers is actively developing ‘The Flash’ to star Miller, so it was known that an extension had been agreed upon. Though there were rumors that Fisher’s Cyborg would appear in ‘The Flash’, there had been no confirmation that he was still under contract. (There were also plans, at one time, for Cyborg to get his own movie, which may or may not still be in the works.)

Whedon had jumped on the DC movie train when he offered to make a ‘Batgirl’ movie. This is what led to him finishing up ‘Justice League’. But has he since departed after being unable to come up with a story for it. He is no longer attached to the DC film franchise.

Considering that Fisher is legally unable to expound upon his accusations, this may be the last we hear on this subject for some time. But if not… well check back for updates.