Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 22. It seems that the focus of the first evening is education, with a number of panels dedicated to children and the creation of materials for them, through the impact of fandom on college-age individuals. In fact, many of these should be quite informative to fans of all ages!

Here are the streaming panels that fans can enjoy. NOTE: Times are Pacific, so adjust your schedule accordingly.

3:00 PM

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

4:00 PM

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

5:00 PM

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

6:00 PM

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

For more details about these panels including scheduled participants, and to make reservations to view them when they become available, visit the Comic-Con website.

