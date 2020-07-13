Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Festivities will kick off on Wednesday, July 22. It seems that the focus of the first evening is education, with a number of panels dedicated to children and the creation of materials for them, through the impact of fandom on college-age individuals. In fact, many of these should be quite informative to fans of all ages!
Here are the streaming panels that fans can enjoy. NOTE: Times are Pacific, so adjust your schedule accordingly.
3:00 PM
Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers
GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege
Teaching and Learning with Comics
The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics
4:00 PM
Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids
Comics as a Conduit
GeekEd: Watchmen and the Cruelty of Masks
License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids
Make Programming Your Superpower!
5:00 PM
Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture
GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind
New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers
Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts
6:00 PM
Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians
Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia
Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19
Teaching Graphic Novels Online
For more details about these panels including scheduled participants, and to make reservations to view them when they become available, visit the Comic-Con website.
Which panels are you looking forward to the most?