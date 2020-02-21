James Gunn debunked the rumor that Nathan Fillion was playing the minor ‘Legion of Superheroes’ character Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in ‘The Suicide Squad’. Fillion is currently promoting the new season of his ABC series ‘The Rookie’, and stopped by ‘The View’, where he was lightly grilled about ‘The Suicide Squad’, and he was only able to tease a little bit, describing his role as a:

“Captain America-type character, but sleeveless. No sleeves… It’s a little bit about arms.”

In a separate interview with SiriusXM, Fillion was asked about Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, and he responded:

“I really didn’t know who that was that they were talking about and it certainly wasn’t the name I was reading in the script. So, I just said, ‘yeah, yeah, go for it. Whatever you guys think is great.’ […] It’s so secretive. It’s so super-duper secretive. […] So, I start to sweat a little bit when people start getting close to what I would consider something that’s actually accurate. I’m the worst liar.”

Last year, the celebrity gossip site Just Jared revealed some exclusive photos from the set of ‘The Suicide Squad’, including Fillion in full costume. Fillion’s costume is green and features a chest logo of a skull and two crossed forearms. I’m stumped.

Arm-Fall-Off-Boy is an obscure and bizarre choice for ‘The Suicide Squad’… but he wouldn’t be the only one. Mayling Ng can be seen in the paparazzi pics in the role of Mongal, another obscure character that has no history with the Suicide Squad in the comics.

And David Dastmalchian is playing the freakin’ Polka Dot Man. Polka Dot Man!

I’m going to stick with my theory that Fillion is playing Arm-Fall-Off-MAN or some other variation. Fillion is 48 years old. He hasn’t been a boy for quite some time, so they might have changed the moniker accordingly, and that would be in keeping with Gunn’s denial that he is playing Arm-Fall-Off-BOY.

‘The Suicide Squad’ also stars Steve Agee as King Shark, Flula Borg as Javelin, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Sean Gunn as The Weasle, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Michael Rooker as Savant. Peter Capaldi is believed to be playing the film’s mystery villain. Idris Elba is also playing a mystery role, who is believed to be Bronze Tiger, although there have also been rumors that he is playing The Vigilante. Whoever he is playing, Storm Reid will portray his daughter. John Cena‘s role is also undisclosed, but he is believed to be playing Peacemaker. The cast also includes Juan Diego Botto, Alice Braga, Joaquín Cosío, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, and Julio Ruiz.

Just Jared has recently unveiled a new set photo from ‘The Suicide Squad’ featuring Robbie as Harley Quinn, Melchior as Ratcatcher, Elba, and Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man. One thing I will say is that Elba’s costume does NOT look anything like that of Bronze Tiger, so maybe those Vigilante rumors are true. Or, heck, he could be playing a character no one has suggested yet. You can check out the images here.

You can watch all of Fillion’s appearance on ‘The View’ below, but this is the entire show. Fillion shows up shortly after the 25-minute mark.

Who do you think Nathan Fillion is portraying in ‘The Suicide Squad’?