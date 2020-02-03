When asked whether Nathan Fillion was playing Arm-Fall-Off-Boy in ‘The Suicide Squad’ on Instagram, director James Gunn has one simple response:

“Nope.”

This isn’t a massive surprise, as Arm-Fall-Off-Boy was a character from the 30th Century-based ‘Legion of Superheroes’ comic book, so it didn’t really make sense for him to be in the present-set ‘The Suicide Squad’, but then again, the same can kind of be said for Yondu, a character from the futuristic ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ comics, who was used in the present-day films.

Back in October, celebrity gossip site Just Jared revealed some set photos of the cast, including Fillion. Whoever he is playing wears a green suit with a logo on the front of a skull and two crossed forearms beneath it. Check it out below:



Here’s your first look at photos from the set of #TheSuicideSquad, featuring lots of new cast members in costume! https://t.co/Ak6tE0WxnY — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 11, 2019

I’m open to suggestions as to who this might be.

Below is an image of Arm-Fall-Off-Boy from the ‘Secret Origins’ issue featuring the Legion of Superheroes. In this tale, he attempts to join the team but is rejected. He made a few more minor appearances afterward, as creators and fans enjoyed just how ridiculous he was. In fact, it’s that ridiculousness that made him seem like a perfect fit for a James Gunn movie.

It is possible that Gunn’s simple response is a dodge. What I mean is, Fillion might be playing this character or another character inspired by him, but won’t use the silly name Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. Maybe they are calling him “Arm-Fall-Off-MAN” or something.

We may not know until the movie comes out, or shortly beforehand. ‘The Suicide Squad’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021. The movie also stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, who can be seen on the big screen next weekend in ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’.

Source: James Gunn Instagram