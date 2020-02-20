The hosts have broken free, but where do they go from here? At long last, the third season of HBO’s ‘Westworld’ is nearly upon us, and HBO has released a new trailer that offers a tease of what to expect. Perhaps the biggest leap is that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has journeyed into the outside world and has found a potential kindred spirit in construction worker Caleb (Aaron Paul), who, like a host, has seemingly had his entire life programmed by those with more power or money.

It seems that after causing Westworld to collapse, Dolores might be plotting the destruction of all of society. As she puts it, she may have to do things the “old fashioned way” which is to “kill everyone.” But there might be someone that comes between her and that goal — Maeve (Thandie Newton). It seems a mysterious new figure (Vincent Cassel) has entered the equation and has tasked Maeve with one mission — to kill Dolores.

The new trailer also offers glimpses of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), Hale (Tessa Thompson), and William (Ed Harris). It looks as though Stubbs might not make it to the third season finale. There is also a brief look at Lena Waithe, who joins the cast for the new season.

Watch for yourself below:

Last summer, showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy assured that Season 3 would be less cryptic than S2.

As Nolan stated:

“This is season is a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers… I love shows that find a groove and hang with it for 100 episodes — that was never this show. We always wanted every season to find our characters in radically different circumstances. And with a cast this talented, watching the metamorphosis of all these characters is one of the most fun parts.”

And Joy added:

“We’re looking at the aftermath of the massacre in the park. After all they went through to get out of the park, Dolores finally got what she wanted, so we wanted to see how she interacts with the world and what her plan is. That’s a part of the story we were excited to tell.”

The wait is almost over. ‘Westworld’ returns to HBO on March 15, 2020.