Fans should know that James Gunn is having the time of his life making ‘The Suicide Squad’. The affable director already seemed to love the filmmaking process and that came across in his hits ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and its sequel, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2’. But after that second film, Gunn underwent a dark period, having been fired by Disney after inappropriate old tweets surfaced. But you know what they say, it’s always darkest before dawn, and Gunn is seeing the light these days, as he works on his new DC Comics movie for Warner Brothers.

A fan asked Gunn on social media about the process and he replied:

“Mostly I’ve just grown as a person. I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

By all accounts, it seems that Gunn was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted with ‘The Suicide Squad’. His take is being referred to as a “reinvention” of the brand, following David Ayers‘ 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’ which was a financial and critical disappointment. That also means that Gunn was allowed to hire some of his frequent on-screen collaborators including his brother Sean, who appeared as Kraglin in the ‘GotG’ movies and provided the motion capture performance for Rocket. He will appear in ‘The Suicide Squad’ in another mo-cap role as The Weasel.

Michael Rooker, who portrayed Yondu in the ‘GotG’ flicks appears in ‘The Suicide Squad’ as Savant. Gunn also brought aboard Nathan Fillion as Arm-Fall-Off Boy, after cutting his cameos in ‘Guardians 2’ in which he appeared as actor Simon Williams, a character from the comics who became the superhero, Wonder Man.

In addition, ‘The Suicide Squad’ stars Steve Agee as King Shark, Flula Borg as Javelin, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

‘The Suicide Squad’ is scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 6, 2021.