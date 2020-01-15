It may have felt like a sleepy ascension, but ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ has risen to the billion-dollar mark worldwide. That makes it the fifth ‘Star Wars’ movie to cross that mark, after ‘The Phantom Menace’ (no, really!), ‘The Force Awakens‘, ‘Rogue One‘, and ‘The Last Jedi‘. Out of these, ‘The Force Awakens’ is the undisputed champ, having grossed more than two billion.

‘The Rise of Skywalker’ had officially been out for 28 days, so depending on how you look at it, it’s the first billion-dollar baby of 2020, or it marks Disney’s seventh billion-dollar movie of 2019 (which is the more logical take). Last year, Disney scored $1B hits with ‘Captain Marvel’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Toy Story 4’, and ‘Frozen II’. ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is, of course, the highest-grossing movie of all time, having hauled in over two and a half billion.

Of course, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ has been met with mixed reactions, so it isn’t likely to rise much higher. And it has been out for about a month, so the heat is definitely not behind it the way it was for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ which drew fans back for multiple viewings. Even so, it was still the #2 movie this past weekend, having surrendered the throne to the Golden Globe-winning and Oscar-nominated Sam Mendes war flick ‘1917’.

If you want to catch ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ in theaters, it is still playing and doing pretty well.

J.J. Abrams directed ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ from a script he co-wrote with Chris Terrio. The film stars Naomi Ackie as Jannah, John Boyega as Finn, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa (archival footage), Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Richard E. Grant as Allegiant General Pryde, Greg Grunberg as Snap Wexley, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker (Force Ghost), Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Billie Lourd as Lieutenant Connix, Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin, Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Keri Russell as Zorii Bliss, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose Tico, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, and Dave Chapman and Brian Herring as BB-8.

Source: EW