Casey Bloys, HBO’s HBO President of Programming, has offered a vague timeline on when to expect the upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel, ‘House of Dragons’. (Yes, it says ‘House of the Dragon’ above, but apparently it has been modified.) Although he doesn’t sound super confident. And unfortunately, it’s quite a ways off. Speaking to Deadline at the TCA press tour, he said:

“My guess is sometime in 2022… They are starting writing.”

Well… mark your calendar. The whole thing. The entire year of 2022. Oh wait, they don’t make those calendars yet.

‘House of Dragons’ is being crafted by Ryan Condal and the creator of this entire mythology, George R.R. Martin. Martin’s book ‘Blood & Fire’ is said to be a major influence. Condal and ‘GoT’s Miguel Sapochnik will act as co-showrunners. This series will be set 300 years prior to the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and focuses on the back history of House Targaryen, “rich in the dragonlord ancestors of Daenerys.” The first season will be comprised of 10 episodes. Condal, Martin, Sapochnik, and Vince Gerardis will executive produce.

Bloys added:

“Obviously it’s a big, complicated show.”

Uh-huh. Great.

On a more promising (and verbose) note, Bloys assured:

“For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority. There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon.”

HBO ordered ‘House of Dragons’ almost immediately after passing on another planned prequel, which Bryan Cogman developed, also working closely with Martin. This prequel actually produced a pilot, which starred Naomi Watts, which obviously did not impress the HBO brass. However, while that project did not move forward, HBO is still developing even more projects based on Martin’s world.

The cable network is desperately seeking a successor to ‘GoT’, its biggest hit ever. But 2022 is a long way off. Will ‘GoT’ fans be able to stand the wait? Or will the fever freeze over by then?

