News on the wildly popular ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ comes under the unveiling of a new feature on Disney+. ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is notorious for its visual effects as sequences were shot in IMAX. The movie did receive four Academy Awards nominations in 2018, two of which were Best Original Score and Best Sound Effect.

According to recent news, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ has officially moved from Netflix to Disney+. This continues the move to bring an added familiarity and convenience to the need for reference and viewership of ‘Star Wars’ material. Disney is working hard to provide its viewers with a comprehensive experience that appeals to the fans and brings in a newer generation of viewers. This is very appealing, as now all of the movies in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise are available in one place, with the added bonus experience of watching special features. All of the ‘Star Wars’ films on Disney+ contain extras such as commentaries and deleted scenes.

One special feature now available on ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is a “Score Only” version of the film. The “Score Only” version is the same as the normal edition, except that the dialogue and the sound effects have been removed to leave only the score of the movie. This is a great addition to the ‘Star Wars’ experience for those with a feel for visual story-telling.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was pivotal for closing out the prequel films. The end of the Jedi Order and the rise of the First Order figure as a new status quo but also as a failure of the Jedi Order which Luke Skywalker mentions in the movie. The quest for The Chosen One that would bring balance to the Force seems transferred from Anakin Skywalker onto Rey. Perhaps!

Sources: RadioTimes, ComicBook, ScreenRant