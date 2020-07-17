Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Just because the Con wraps up on Sunday doesn’t mean that the day isn’t packed full of panels to appeal to fans of all stripes. There is a celebration of the original ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movies. There will also be a virtual gathering of various ‘Power Rangers’ from throughout the years. And ‘The 100’ creators and cast may be gathered for their final panel.

Check out all of the Sunday panels below. Times are Pacific.:

10:00 AM

Animated Illustration

Celebrating 80 Years of Will Eisner’s The Spirit

Emily the Strange Virtual Panel Experience

First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

Hoops

Imagination & Fun for Kids – The IDW Way!

Little Fish: From Physical to Digital, Thriving and Growing

Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and Intrigue

Over30Cosplay: Virtual Costuming and Cosplay Advice and Support for the Mature Cosplayer

Turning Fandoms into Movements for Good

YA Fantasy and the Power of Storytelling

11:00 PM

Adventures in Spanish Voice Acting

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

Jack Kirby 101: An Introduction

Next

No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars

State of the Tabletop Industry

Super Geeked Up: Geeky Improv Comedy

Top Kids Authors Come Together for Gotham Reads

V.E. Schwab Shades of Magic Comics Panel

12:00 PM

Book Buzz! Team Underlined Shares the Biggest and Best New YA

Bronies in the Post G4 Era

Cardboard Superheroes: Creating Life-Sized Cardboard Models of Your Favorite Superheroes

Comic-Con Film School

Masters of Style: Woodring, Fleener, Muradov and Hernandez

The 100

The Craft of Worldbuilding in Comics

Women On The Dark Side

1:00 PM

Aztec Depictions in Pop Culture: 500 Years After the Fall

Comics about Motherhood and Reproductive Choice

HBO Max: Looney Tunes Cartoons

Kevin Eastman Panel

Mega64 Panel In These Trying Times

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC’s “The Goldbergs”

Tor Teen: Own Your Magic

Who’s the Best Doctor Who?

Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting Staffed

2:00 PM

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Creating and Drawing the Action Comic Character with Monte Moore

Don’t Tell Your Story, Show It!

Inspired by Real Life: The True Stories Behind Graphic Novels

Invader Zim Conquers Everything!

LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young People

Robotech: The Next Phase

Super Asian America

The Four Quadrants of Publishing

3:00 PM

How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing and What You Need to Sell Your Work Into TV and Film

Inside The Vault of Ripley’s Most Exclusive Finds

It’s Morphin’ Time! Power Rangers Meet Up

Keenspot 20th Annual Comic-Con Panel: Pandemic Edition

Making A Living Being Creative

The Art of Film and TV Posters

The Writer’s Journey: Developing a Producer’s Mentality

Wakanda Forever! The Psychology Black Panther

World-Builders: The Evolution of Immersive Entertainment

4:00 PM

Careers in Geek Fashion

Christmas in July: The Psychology of Pop Culture and Christmas

Composer Squares Game Show

Everyone’s a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online Age

Full Time Creative Work On A Part Time Schedule

Indie Filmmaker’s Survival Guide

Public Domain Comics: From Sherlock Holmes to Mickey Mouse and Beyond

Ray Bradbury Goes to Hollywood

Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRL

The Grind NEVER stops, not even during a quarantine

Villains: We’re Misunderstood!

