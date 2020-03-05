After 84 episodes, The CW’s ‘The 100’ is winding up for its final lap. Appropriately, the upcoming seventh and final season will bring the total number of episodes to 100. Unlike a lot of shows, ‘The 100’ is ending at the request of the creators, so don’t worry about any unresolved questions or a cliffhanger ending. Now fans know when to begin tuning in, as the final season kicks off on Wednesday, May 20 at 8 pm EST.

As the show’s creator and executive producer, Jason Rothenberg told TV Line:

“We’ve actually been asking for this to be the last season for a while, because we feel like it’s time to get out while the getting’s good. We want to leave [the fans] wanting more. We don’t want to overstay our welcome. All the clichés.”

‘The 100’ was based loosely on the book series of the same name by Kass Morgan. The TV adaptation launched in 2014 and has been the anchor of The CW’s summer lineup since.

The show takes place in the future after the Earth has become uninhabitable due to a nuclear war. Generations later, a group of 100 teenage juvenile delinquents is selected to journey back to Earth to see if it is safe to be repopulated. However, once they arrive, they discover that not everyone was evacuated and that there are factions of people living on this once-devastated planet that have never left. Over the course of the six seasons, the 100 have intermingled with various other beings, forming alliances with some and coming into conflict with others.

Just because ‘The 100’ is ending doesn’t mean that viewers have seen the last of this world. The seventh season will include a backdoor pilot for a potential prequel spin-off, set 97 years in the past. This series would follow those left behind to struggle to survive in the post-apocalyptic wasteland. Adain Bradley, Iola Evans, and Leo Howard have been cast to star in that series, if it gets picked up.

Are you sad to see ‘The 100’ coming to an end?

Source: TV Line