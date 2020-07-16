Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.
Below are the panels for Saturday and once again, there seems to be something for every sort of fan, whether your thing is technology, gaming, manga and anime, animation, collecting or just about anything else that’s good and nerdy.
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ returns for a victory lap, in celebration of its final season. Keanu Reeves will pop up twice, as part of a retrospective for ‘Constantine’ and for his upcoming film, ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’. Peacock will make its Comic-Con debut to promote its new series ‘Brave New World’, while HBO will plug its upcoming ‘Lovecraft Country’.
Of course, there are plenty more panels to choose from. Check out the listing below. Times are Pacific.:
10:00 AM
(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!
Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds
Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020
Narrative Design For Computer Games
Tantalizing Tips
The Guide: Overstreet’s 50th Anniversary
UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!
Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons
11:00 AM
Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa
DC@Home Day Two
Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells
Finance For Creatives
From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes
Giving a Voice to Independent Creators
Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels
The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A
The Official Dune Publishing Panel
The Simpsons @ Home
12:00 PM
Bless the Harts
Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing
Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion
Dark Horse All-StarsDisney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe
Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter
Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight
Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater
Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual
Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth
The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story
Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium
1:00 PM
American Dad!
Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”
Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It’s Hard to Survive
Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.
Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking
Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers
Masters of Storytelling
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now
Rooster Teeth
The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020
Tribute to Dennis O’Neil: Beyond Batman
UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol
Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective
2:00 PM
Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster
Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel
Family Guy
For All Mankind
Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring
IDW in 2020 and Beyond
Mexico’s Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven
Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV
3:00 PM
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens
Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got
Best and Worst Manga of 2020
Bill & Ted Face the Music
ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond
Future of Humanoids
Learn How to Color Comics
Peacock Original Series: Brave New World
Sailor Moon: The Power of Female Friendship
Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?
The Order Season 2
Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! – Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale
4:00 PM
20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History
Adrian Tomine spotlight panel
Cartoon Voices
Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack
Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics
HBO’s Lovecraft Country
How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures
Learning Through Role-Playing Games
Let’s Get Spooky
Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends
The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC’s Stumptown
5:00 PM
Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews
Comic Shops : Persevering Through Crisis
Figure Drawing for Popular Media
Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition
Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy
Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate’s “G-LOC”
Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020
SuperheroIRL: United!
SYFY: Wynonna Earp
What We Do In The Shadows
What’s New In Small Press Comics
6:00 PM
25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond
Afrofuturism – “Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F.”
Ahoy Comics: Expect More!
AMC’s NOS4A2
An Evening with Kevin Smith
Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints
Farscape … To Be Continued
First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga
How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living
Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours
Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror’s Top Showrunners
Unnecessary Debates
Also, check out the schedules for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
For more details about these panels, and to schedule your viewings, visit the Comic-Con website.