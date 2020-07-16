Due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con International, will not be held, but organizers have managed to pull together some of the biggest names in entertainment to provide a virtual Comic-Con that millions will be able to view from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Below are the panels for Saturday and once again, there seems to be something for every sort of fan, whether your thing is technology, gaming, manga and anime, animation, collecting or just about anything else that’s good and nerdy.

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ returns for a victory lap, in celebration of its final season. Keanu Reeves will pop up twice, as part of a retrospective for ‘Constantine’ and for his upcoming film, ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’. Peacock will make its Comic-Con debut to promote its new series ‘Brave New World’, while HBO will plug its upcoming ‘Lovecraft Country’.

Of course, there are plenty more panels to choose from. Check out the listing below. Times are Pacific.:

10:00 AM

(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale’s Hazardous Tales

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Dynamite’s Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020

Narrative Design For Computer Games

Tantalizing Tips

The Guide: Overstreet’s 50th Anniversary

UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!

Warner Archive’s Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

11:00 AM

Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa

DC@Home Day Two

Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells

Finance For Creatives

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

Giving a Voice to Independent Creators

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

The Simpsons @ Home

12:00 PM

Bless the Harts

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-StarsDisney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Jim Lee’s X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual

Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

1:00 PM

American Dad!

Blast Off with Disney+’s “The Right Stuff”

Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It’s Hard to Survive

Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers

Masters of Storytelling

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now

Rooster Teeth

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020

Tribute to Dennis O’Neil: Beyond Batman

UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

2:00 PM

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

Family Guy

For All Mankind

Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring

IDW in 2020 and Beyond

Mexico’s Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

3:00 PM

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

Best and Worst Manga of 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music

ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond

Future of Humanoids

Learn How to Color Comics

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Sailor Moon: The Power of Female Friendship

Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?

The Order Season 2

Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! – Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale

4:00 PM

20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History

Adrian Tomine spotlight panel

Cartoon Voices

Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack

Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures

Learning Through Role-Playing Games

Let’s Get Spooky

Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends

The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC’s Stumptown

5:00 PM

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews

Comic Shops : Persevering Through Crisis

Figure Drawing for Popular Media

Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition

Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy

Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate’s “G-LOC”

Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020

SuperheroIRL: United!

SYFY: Wynonna Earp

What We Do In The Shadows

What’s New In Small Press Comics

6:00 PM

25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond

Afrofuturism – “Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F.”

Ahoy Comics: Expect More!

AMC’s NOS4A2

An Evening with Kevin Smith

Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints

Farscape … To Be Continued

First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga

How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living

Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror’s Top Showrunners

Unnecessary Debates

Also, check out the schedules for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For more details about these panels, and to schedule your viewings, visit the Comic-Con website.