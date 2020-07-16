Noah Centineo had the power to be cast as He-Man in the long-in-development-hell ‘Masters of the Universe’ movie, but that may never get made. (Sony removed it from its schedule in January, pre-COVID-19.) But he’ll get the chance to suit-up as a different superhero. He’s been cast as Atom Smasher in Warner Brothers’s ‘Black Atom’, which stars Dwayne Johnson in the title role. Jaume Collet-Serra (‘Jungle Cruise’) is directing, with a script by Adam Sztykiel (‘Rampage’).

Black Adam was the first possessor of the powers of Shazam and he was referenced but didn’t appear in ‘Shazam!’. Plans are for Black Adam to appear in his own movie before meeting Zachary Levi’s Shazam in a later film.

Atom Smasher, a.k.a. Albert Rothstein, has the power to control his molecular density, allowing him to turn into a giant. He is the godson of Al Pratt, the Golden Age Atom, who was a member of the Justice Society of America. Atom Smasher joined other children and spiritual successors of the JSA as Infinity Inc., before joining a new version of the JSA, along with members of the original team, and newcomers. The character appeared briefly on ‘The Flash’ TV series, as a villain, and was played by Adam Copeland.

The Justice Society has long been rumored to be part of the ‘Black Adam’ movie. Black Adam and Shazam both served with the JSA for a while in the comics, but Adam’s dark nature soon drove a wedge between him and the wholesome super team. Interestingly, Atom Smasher left the team as well and joined Adam on his mission. Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate, and Stargirl and/or Cyclone are rumored to also appear in the film, along with Adrianna Tomaz, Adam’s one-time lover who was also the superpowered Isis, but she may not have powers in the film.

Centineo’s big break was portraying Jesus Adams-Foster on Freeform’s ‘The Fosters’ and he has since guest-starred on its sequel series ‘Good Trouble’. He has also gained notice for starring in the hit Netflix teen romance movie ‘To All The Boys I Loved Before’ and its sequel ‘Too All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’. He will also co-star in a third picture, ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean’. He also starred in two more Netflix teen romances, ‘Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ and ‘The Perfect Date’. He also co-starred on the go90 series ‘T@gged’, the direct-to-video movie ‘Swiped’, and ‘Charlie’s Angels’. He will next be seen in the Jackie Chan movie ‘The Diary’.

‘Black Adam’ currently has a release date of December 22, 2021, but it most likely won’t make that. Check back for updates as they become available.

Source: Deadline