Last year’s big-screen reboot of ‘Child’s Play’ was a flop, but fans of the original campy horror franchise are still out there and now USA and Syfy are bringing back that evil doll Chucky in his own series. The show was developed for Syfy, who ordered the show straight-to-series in January. But as the brand’s creator, Don Mancini tweeted, ‘Chucky’ is:

“AN EVIL TOO GREAT TO PLAY ON JUST ONE NETWORK.”

Here is the show’s synopsis (via CBR):

In the new CHUCKY television series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Wait, what?! Is the TV show deviating from the movie origin, of a serial killer whose mind gets transplanted into a Good Guys doll? Or is it just filling in the blanks?

Unfortunately, the first teaser trailer won’t shed any light on that or any other details about the show. In fact, it literally doesn’t even shed light on the killer plaything himself, who only appears in silhouette. But check it out below:

Well, we know this is a fantasy, because there are no such things as toy stores anymore.

Unlike last year’s movie, ‘Chucky’ was crafted with input by Mancini and franchise producer David Kirschner. Brad Dourif will return to voice the evil doll. In February, Jennifer Tilly revealed that she would return. Tilly supplies the voice for Chucky’s Bride, Tiffany and the description does say that the series will include “enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past.” The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Season 1 was expected to arrive this year, but it will now arrive in 2021. Presumably, this is due to COVID-19 shutdowns.

Are you excited that this pint-sized slayer is coming to the small screen?