Bill & Ted are facing the coronavirus, as shutdowns caused by the pandemic have now forced the long-awaited sequel ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ to delay its release from August 21 to August 28. As far as delays go, that’s a fairly minor one and it was made in reaction to Warner Brothers’ decision to postpone the release of Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated sci-fi action-thriller ‘Tenet’ from July 31 to August 12, and Disney’s shift of ‘Mulan’ from July 24 to August 21. And of course, these dates aren’t etched in stone. So far, attempts to reopen movie theaters in various parts of the world have proved disastrous as the coronavirus continues to spread like crazy when people gather in groups.

In its new release date, ‘Bill & Ted’ will face ‘New Mutants’, an X-Men-based film made by 20th Century Fox before it got bought out by Disney, which has been rescheduled four times and that was without a deadly pandemic. (It wrapped in 2017!)

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Dean Parisot (‘Galaxy Quest’) directed ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’, which welcomes back original stars Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves. Also returning from the original films are William Sadler as Death, Hal Landon Jr. as Ted’s father, Chet Logan, and Amy Stoch as Chet’s wife, Missy. New faces include Samara Weaving as Bill’s daughter Thea, Brigette Lundy-Payne as Ted’s daughter Billie, Beck Bennett as Ted’s brother, Deacon, Erinn Hayes as Ted’s wife, Princess Elizabeth, Jayma Mays as Bill’s wife, Princess Joanna, Jillian Bell as couples therapist Dr. Taylor Wood, Anthony Carrigan as the film’s villain (identity unrevealed), Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, “the most powerful person in the universe,” Win Butler as one of the Great Leaders, Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future, and Kid Cudi as himself.

It has also been announced that archival footage of George Carlin as Bill & Ted’s guide and mentor Rufus will be incorporated. (Carlin passed away in 2008.)

You can now face ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ in theaters on August 28.

Source: Variety