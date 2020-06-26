After everything came to a stop for several months, it seems as though the world of television and streaming is waking up from a long slumber, as a slew of new trailers has been unleashed. This one is from Peacock’s adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s visionary sci-fi novel ‘Brave New World’. This dystopian fable was adapted by David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor, and stars Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, a man that lives outside of the hedonistic future society until he encounters vacationers Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and accompanies them back to their reality, where order is ensured thanks to the rampant consumption of the drug, Soma.

Demi Moore is unrecognizable with long blonde hair in the recurring role of John’s mother, Linda. The regular cast also includes Kylie Bunbury as Lenina’s best friend, Frannie; Hannah John-Kamen as hedonistic artist, Wilhelmina “Helm” Watson; Sen Mitsuji as Henry Foster, one of Bernard’s co-workers at The Bureau of Stability; Joseph Morgan as Epsilon CJack60; and Nina Sosanya as Mustafa Mond, a “World Controller who is responsible for maintaining New London’s social structure and utopian promise.”

Check out the trailer yourself, below:

“Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.”

The trailer definitely seems to borrow from… well, you name it! There’s some ‘Metropolis’ in there, and everything from ‘A Clockwork Orange’ to ‘Buck Rogers’ to ‘Logan’s Run’ to ‘Mad Max’ to ‘The Hunger Games’ to ‘Westworld’ to… pretty much every dystopian story ever concocted, but considering that Huxley’s novel was published in 1932, it predated most of those (with the exception of ‘Metropolis’ and ‘Buck Rogers’) by several decades and most likely inspired them at least in some part.

‘Brave New World’ will be available when Peacock launches on July 15. Will you brave the risk and sign up for another streaming service?