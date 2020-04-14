Due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has had to shuffle its summer schedule, which is usually made up of mostly game shows. But due to production delays, it is sliding some of its scripted shows forward and among them is the seventh and final season of ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’. The first new episode will air on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 pm EST. This marks a new night for the series. Last season, it aired on Friday night, which is typically the lowest-rated night of the week. It started out on Tuesdays.

This also marks one of the final productions from Marvel Television, which was formerly under the supervision of Jeph Loeb, who reported to Marvel Entertainment president Isaac Perlmutter. Last year, it was announced that all Marvel TV projects will be overseen by Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, indicating that the TV shows would be more closely connected to the hit movies. One last live-action Marvel Television series has yet to debut, ‘Helstrom’ which will arrive at some point– hopefully this year– on Hulu.

***SPOILER ALERT if you aren’t caught up on the series through Season 6***

Last season saw Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson revived thanks to a combination of Life Model Decoy and time-bending Chronicom technology. He and his fellow agents found themselves stranded in New York 1931. According to the S7 synopsis (via TVLine) “With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.”

As showrunner Jed Whedon previously stated:

“There are some bonkers episodes [coming]… some of our most purely entertaining episodes, and we hope people enjoy them as much as we did. We definitely swung for the fences.”

The final season stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.

Are you excited to get one last adventure with ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’?

Source: Variety