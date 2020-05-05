It seems that HBO’s series adaptation of ‘Lovecraft Country’ has been in the works for ages, but finally, the first trailer has arrived, and it appears this show will be worth the wait! Based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, the series looks to take viewers into an alternate history take on southern 1950s Jim Crow America, where not only do people of color have to contend with overt racism, but nightmarish creatures that seem to have been torn from the works of H.P. Lovecraft (as the title implies).

The TV version hails from some pretty big names– Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot, along with Warner Bros Television. Misha Green (‘Underground’) serves as showrunner, with episodes directed by Yann Demange (‘White Boy Rick’), Daniel Sackheim (‘Servant’), and David Knoller (‘Big Love’). All four act as executive producers, along with Peele, Abrams, and more.

You can watch the trailer below:

Among the cast is Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who portrays Letitia Dandridge. Smollett-Bell previously starred in Green’s series ‘Underground’. She was also recently seen as Black Canary on the ‘Birds of Prey’ movie.

Heading up the ensemble is Jonathan Majors as Atticus Freeman, who discovers that his father is missing and must journey into “Lovecraft Country” in search of him. Letitia Dandridge will accompany him, along with his Uncle George, played by Courtney B. Vance. The cast also includes Mac Brandt (‘Station 19’) as Captain Seamus Lancaster, Jamie Chung (‘The Gifted’) as Ji-Ah, Aunjanue Ellis (‘Designated Survivor’) as Hippolyta Black, Tony Goldwyn (‘Chambers’) as Samuel Braithwhite, Jamie Harris (‘Carnival Row’) as Eustace Hunt, Abbey Lee (‘Lux Æterna’) as Christina Braithwhite, Wunmi Mosaku (‘Temple’) as Ruby Dandridge, Jamie Neumann (‘The Deuce’) as Hillary, Jordan Patrick Smith (‘Vikings’) as William, Erica Tazel (‘Queen Sugar’) as Dora Freeman, and Michael Kenneth Williams as Montrose Freeman.

As the trailer announces, ‘Lovecraft Country’ will arrive on HBO in August. Check back for updates!