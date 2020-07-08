While ‘The Boys’ is outrageously funny, sometimes people forget that it also has a pretty dark, brutal side. This final trailer for Season 2 manages to remind viewers that this is a series that balances both the hilarious and the rough.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is on the run following his recent encounter with Homelander (Antony Starr), during which he discovered that his ex-wife was not only still alive, but had been in a relationship with the egotistical demigod and had even given birth to a son with him. Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are in hiding, but leaderless and also wanted by the law.

It looks as though The Deep (Chace Crawford) will reclaim his spot on The Seven, who are joined by a new member, Stormfront (Aya Cash). Meanwhile, Homelander is now in the horrifying position of raising a super son! Like the world needs a chip off of THAT block!

Here is the synopsis for Season 2:

The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie, Mother’s Milk, Frenchie, and Kimiko try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront, a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

And below, you can find the new NSFW trailer:

The cast also includes Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train). Giancarlo Esposito (Mr. Edgar) will have a larger role in Season 2 replacing Elisabeth Shue’s Madelyn Stillwell. New cast members joining Season 2 include Patton Oswalt as Tek Knight, and Goran Višnjić and Claudia Doumit, with Višnjić playing Alistair Adana, “the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church” and Doumit as Victoria Neuman, “a young wunderkind congresswoman.”

The first three new episodes of ‘The Boys’ will be available on September 4. The remaining five episodes will be released one-per-week after that, on Fridays.

Are you ready for more bloody adventures with ‘The Boys’ and The Seven?