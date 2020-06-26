There’s great news and some… perhaps not-so-great news when it comes to Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’. The great news is that the gory, hilarious superhero spoof will return for its sophomore season on September 4. Yes, that’s over a year after the first season dropped on July 26 of last year, but with everything going to hell over the past few months, a delay was perhaps inevitable.

Prime Video announced the return date with this short clip from an upcoming episode:

We’ve heard your fuckin’ whining and moaning about “when is Season 2” so here you go. See you on September 4th, mates. #TheBoysAreBack pic.twitter.com/Q6aS2NvKKk — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2020

You may have caught the debut of the newest member of The Seven, Stormfront, portrayed by Aya Cash a character who, in the comics, was a white supremacist. (And a dude.) It should be… interesting to see how ‘The Boys’ handles such a touchy subject now… then again, this series seems to be an equal opportunity offender, so the creators and cast probably won’t adjust a thing due to recent events.

‘The Boys’ was a solid hit when it debuted last summer, so fans are probably really looking forward to the show’s return. Unfortunately, they will have to adjust their binging plans, as Prime Video will break from tradition and will NOT drop the entire new season of eight episodes at one time.

Amazon, Netflix, and Hulu have pretty regularly released its original series all at once, or have broken seasons into halves. But with so many new streaming services jumping into the fray– and breaking from this standard and airing its shows one episode-per-week, like regular TV– it looks as though Prime Video is going to shift its release format to something in between. The first three new episodes will be released on September 4.

However, perhaps this will tide you over. Patton Oswalt has a role in the upcoming season, and hosted a Zoom reunion of the cast and creators. As a bonus, the video includes the first three minutes of the first new episode. Below is the entire event, but if you want to skip to the new footage, it’s just past the 47:00 mark.

In addition to Cash and Oswalt, Season 2 will star Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Once again, the first three new episodes of ‘The Boys’ will be available on September 4. The remaining five episodes will be released one-per-week after that, on Fridays.

Are you excited that this raunchy hit is a bit closer to its return?