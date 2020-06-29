The Seven are getting a new addition in Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s hit superhero satire ‘The Boys’. Aya Cash joins the cast as Stormfront, who appears to have weather-control abilities. (In the comics, the character is male and is a dark mixture of Thor and DC’s Captain Marvel/Shazam. That version is also a Nazi.)

Cash’s Stormfront makes her debut in a new clip from the second season, in which she appears to crash a commercial shoot featuring The Homelander (Antony Starr) and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott). Check out her introduction below:

What the fuck? The newest member of The Seven just posted this. Any clue what’s going on, mates? pic.twitter.com/SppWuhNgiZ — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2020

During a recent reunion special hosted by Patton Oswalt, Cash teased her character, saying:

“Stormfront’s a new member of the Seven and she’s a new villain. And I would say she is on par if not worse than Homelander… Homelander and Stormfront, I would say, that when they first meet, there are fireworks. Like any meet-cute, there’s a lot of tension and combativeness between them, but I also think that Stormfront ends up earning his respect throughout the season.”

But Cash teased that fans won’t entirely know what to expect from Stormfront.

“You start off this season thinking she’s one thing and then discover she’s another. There are quite a few times where you’ll identify with her as an audience member or agree with what she says. I think [those] are the most dangerous people.”

Stormfront isn’t the only new Super showing up in S2. Oswalt has actually been cast to play Tek Knight, the comic book’s pastiche of Iron Man. In the comics, both Tek Knight and Stormfront are members of a different team called Payback (The Avengers). But perhaps because The Seven were given such a high-profile in Season 1, the TV adaptation will continue to focus on them and will simply bring other corrupt Supers into their orbit rather than devoting entire episodes or seasons to these other groups and shifting focus away from The Seven. (In the comics, the Supers aren’t as heavily featured as they are on the TV show.)

‘The Boys’ will return on September 4, however this season, Prime Video isn’t dropping the whole shebang at once. Just like in the case of DC Universe and HBO Max’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 2 which arrived last week, Prime is only releasing three episodes on Sept. 4, and further new episodes will be released one-per-week on Fridays. There will be eight episodes total.

